MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County Metro Jail inmate’s death is under investigation, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

A jail nurse found Elvin Craig Stacey, 63, of Pensacola, unresponsive around 8:33 p.m. Monday in the facility’s Medical Wedge, an MCSO news release stated.

Stacey was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead within the hour, according to the release.

Elvin Craig Stacey (Photo courtesy of the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office)

The Northwest Florida man was arrested on Nov. 15, 2023, for attempting to elude, first-degree criminal mischief and reckless endangerment, according to jail records.

During Stacey’s arrest, he said he had chest pain and heart problems, according to the MCSO. He was taken to a local hospital and released after a few hours of monitoring.

After being released from the hospital, Stacey was booked into Metro Jail. Because of his medical history, he was placed in the Medical Wedge and remained there until he was found on Jan. 1.

“At this time, the investigation shows no evidence of foul play and Stacey seems to have died because of existing health issues,” a news release stated.

“An autopsy will confirm cause of death.”