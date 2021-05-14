Deadly stabbing in Shalimar, one in custody

SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman was killed and a person is in custody after a domestic violence-related stabbing at a home in Shalimar.

Deputies and other first responders went to a home on Mande Court at about 2 p.m. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office investigators say a neighbor had confronted the suspect after the man came out of his home and into the garage, where he dropped the knife. Arriving deputies took the suspect into custody.

Deputies say more information will be released at a later time.