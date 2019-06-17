Deadly stabbing at Atmore prison

ATMORE, Ala.(WKRG) -– Prison officials responded to a fatal assault that happened at the Fountain Correctional Facility in Atmore on Saturday, June 15. At approximately 5:15 p.m., correctional officers found Jeremy Reshad Bailey, 29, inside a facility housing area suffering from a stab wound. Bailey was taken to an area hospital but later succumbed to his injury.

Officials identified 31-year-old Jarvis Terrell Taylor as a suspect in the stabbing. Taylor, who is serving a 30-year sentence on a 2007 first-degree robbery conviction in Montgomery County, faces a murder charge. Bailey was serving a 7-year-sentence on a 2017 distribution of a controlled substance conviction in Jefferson County.

The Department investigating the circumstances, both leading up to and surrounding the incident.