Deadly stabbing at Atmore prison

News

by: Andrew Higginbottom

Posted: / Updated:

Accused of fatally stabbing inmate

ATMORE, Ala.(WKRG) -– Prison officials responded to a fatal assault that happened at the Fountain Correctional Facility in Atmore on Saturday, June 15.  At approximately 5:15 p.m., correctional officers found Jeremy Reshad Bailey, 29, inside a facility housing area suffering from a stab wound.  Bailey was taken to an area hospital but later succumbed to his injury.   

Officials identified 31-year-old Jarvis Terrell Taylor as a suspect in the stabbing. Taylor, who is serving a 30-year sentence on a 2007 first-degree robbery conviction in Montgomery County, faces a murder charge.  Bailey was serving a 7-year-sentence on a 2017 distribution of a controlled substance conviction in Jefferson County. 

Jeremy Reshad Bailey, 29, fatally stabbed while in Atmore prison

The Department investigating the circumstances, both leading up to and surrounding the incident.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Mel Showers Sweepstakes