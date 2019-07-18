Deadly shooting of suspect ruled “justifiable” in Walton County

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - A 37-year-old Florida man is accused of throwing his 5-year-old son into the Atlantic Ocean and then doing back flips off a city pier as the boy struggled in the water.

An arrest report says that when Daytona Beach police arrested John Bloodsworth on child abuse charges Monday night, he told them he'd been teaching the boy to swim and that he was "going to jail for being awesome."