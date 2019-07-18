Deadly shooting of suspect ruled “justifiable” in Walton County

FREEPORT, Fla. (WKRG) — Graphic new video shows what led to a Walton County Sheriff’s Deputy shooting and killing a suspect.
Bill Eddins, State Attorney for the First Judicial Circuit, announced today the shooting death is justifiable.
Back in May, Deputy David Sanders responded to an aggravated battery call at 4156 State Highway 20 East in Freeport. The suspect, Travis Leon Hayes, was armed with a knife and refused to obey the commands of the deputy. Hayes threatened the deputy and kept moving toward Deputy Sanders. He also told the deputy to shoot him. Deputy Sanders, fearing for his life, fired his weapon. Hayes died.