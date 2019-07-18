Deadly shooting of suspect ruled “justifiable” in Walton County

Breaking News
by: WKRG Staff

FREEPORT, Fla. (WKRG) — Graphic new video shows what led to a Walton County Sheriff’s Deputy shooting and killing a suspect.

Bill Eddins, State Attorney for the First Judicial Circuit, announced today the shooting death is justifiable.

Back in May, Deputy David Sanders responded to an aggravated battery call at 4156 State Highway 20 East in Freeport. The suspect, Travis Leon Hayes, was armed with a knife and refused to obey the commands of the deputy. Hayes threatened the deputy and kept moving toward Deputy Sanders. He also told the deputy to shoot him. Deputy Sanders, fearing for his life, fired his weapon. Hayes died.

WCSO DEPUTY CLEARED IN MAY SHOOTING OF ARMED SUSPECT

On May 1st, 2019, Walton County Deputy David Sanders responded to a call of an aggravated battery committed by Travis Leon Hayes. While making contact with Travis Hayes, Hayes armed himself with a knife. July 16th, the State Attorney of the First Judicial Circuit of Florida ruled the actions of Deputy Sanders were justified. Video of this incident is being released by our agency in its entirety in compliance with Florida public record law. In addition, we believe this further demonstrates our belief in transparency to the people we serve. The video ends before capturing deputies administering CPR to the suspect in order not to cause any additional harm to the suspect's family. READ MORE HERE: https://waltonso.org/state-attorney-deputy-justified-in-may-shooting-of-armed-suspect/

Posted by Walton County Sheriff, Michael A. Adkinson, Jr. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019

