DEA says Mexican drug cartels remain the biggest criminal drug threat in the U.S.

New Orleans, La. (WKRG) — The Drug Enforcement Agency says Mexican drug cartels remain the greatest criminal drug threat in the United States, primarily supplying illegal fentanyl and methamphetamine.

The agency released its 2020 National Drug Threat Assessment. In it, the agency says illicit fentanyl is one of the primary drugs fueling the epidemic of overdose deaths in the United States, while heroin and prescription opioids remain significant challenges to public health and law enforcement.

And they say, Mexican cartels are increasingly responsible for producing and supplying fentanyl to the U.S. market.

Along with that, the D.E.A. says drug-poisoning deaths and seizures involving methamphetamine have risen sharply as Mexican cartels increase the drug’s availability and expand the domestic market.

The National Drug Threat Assessment provides a yearly assessment of the challenges

communities face related to drug abuse and drug trafficking.

You can read the entire assessment below.