DCFS develops service to locate family in evacuation shelters

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services has found a way for families to locate loved ones who evacuated to shelters.

“Connect,” is the service, here is how it works. Call (225)-342-2727 or fill out a form online to reach out to loved ones who may be in state communal shelters.

The form can be filled out by clicking this link.

DCFS can’t confirm identities of people in shelters due to privacy reasons, but families can fill out the online form or call the “Connect” line and provide the name, address and date of birth of the person they are trying to locate. The caller’s own name and contact information will also be needed. DCFS will determine whether the person is in one of the state’s shelters pass along the caller’s message if possible.

Individuals looking for loved ones who evacuated from one of the following seven nursing homes should call 211, which is coordinating with the Louisiana Department of Health’s Office of Aging and Adult Services to connect families: