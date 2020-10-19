Davidson forfeits football game against Fairhope due to COVID-19

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UNEDITED PRESS RELEASE:

The Davidson High School varsity football team is forfeiting its Tuesday night game against Fairhope High School due to COVID-19. One player has tested positive, and the school has directed about 20 players and two assistant coaches who had been in direct contact with that player to isolate.

The game had been rescheduled to Tuesday due to Hurricane Sally and was set to be played at Fairhope.

With about one-quarter of the Warrior team in isolation, Davidson Coach Rick Cauley plans to shuffle some players to different positions and to continue to practice with hopes that the team can play Saturday’s match-up against the Mary G. Montgomery Vikings. That game is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. A decision about that game will be made in coming days.

“We’ve been able to avoid COVID-19 for most of the year, but it’s inevitable that as people are resuming their regular activities, you’re going to have a case of it,” Cauley said. “We had a plan in place so we could be prepared. We are going to follow protocol and do what we’re supposed to do, and that is what is best for the health and safety of our student-athletes.”

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories