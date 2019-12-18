David Lee Roth will open for KISS at Gulf Coast concert

UPDATE: Concert organizers have announced that former Van Halen lead singer David Lee Roth will be opening for them in the 2020 leg of their final tour. That includes the show in Biloxi on March 15th at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.

Here’s the full press release:

“Rock n roll legends KISS have announced today that fellow rock icon David Lee Roth has been added as a special guest to the last legs of the END OF THE ROAD TOUR. David Lee Roth will bring his exciting stage show featuring a twin guitar big rock sound and a set list of classic hits and future energy.

The initial tour announcement was met with huge fan demand for added shows, but the END OF THE ROAD TOUR will officially come to a close on July 17, 2021 at a New York location yet to be named. Produced by Live Nation, the tour will continue to wow audiences in 2020 with additional concert dates listed below. Tickets are on sale now at www.livenation.com

Known for their trademark larger-than-life blistering performances, KISS has proven for decades why they are hands down the most iconic live show in rock n roll. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers who have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide have said this tour is devoted to the millions of KISS Army fans. “

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — KISS, rock-n-roll legends, announced the last legs of their final tour, Biloxi being one of the many locations.

The band plans to perform at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum on March 15, 2020. The specific time has not been announced as of yet.

Tickets are available to the general public on November 22 at LiveNation.com.

The KISS Meet & Greet Experiences tickets will be made available November 19 and the KISS Army fan club presales will begin November 20. Either can be accessed on kissonline.com.