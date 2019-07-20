Dauphin Street Pole Vault dominates downtown Saturday

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago-area hospital says it regrets sending bills to the family of a baby boy who died about seven weeks after attackers cut him from his mother’s womb.

Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn sent bills for Yovanny Lopez’s care that totaled about $300,000, said the family’s lawyer, Frank Avila. Some bills even referred to Yovanny as “Figueroa, boy” — the last name of Clarisa Figueroa, who is accused of orchestrating the attack on the baby’s mother so that she could claim him as her own.