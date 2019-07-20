Dauphin Street Pole Vault dominates downtown Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The video above is from last year’s event. Here’s a news release from the Downtown Mobile Alliance:
For the past eight years, athletes have wowed the crowds gathered in the 250 block of Dauphin for the the action-packed competition, sanctioned by USA Track and Field.
This year, more than 200 athletes are expected to compete for bragging rights and record books. On two full-size pole vault pits, Olympic hopefuls, NCAA All-Americans, and current high school champions aim to secure their place in vaulting history.
The full-day event launches at 10:00 a.m. this Saturday,. Amateur vaulters will take to thestreets first, followed by the elite athletes later in the day. Competition is scheduled to wrap up by 10:00 p.m.
The Dauphin Street Vault is one of the most thrilling ways to watch the sport of pole vault. Be among the crowd this Saturday to catch athletes soaring higher than street balconies and traffic lights. It’s an experience you won’t soon forget!