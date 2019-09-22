Dauphin Island Sea Lab lets campers with special needs explore the coast

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — The Sea Stars Camp hosted by Discovery Hall Programs of the Dauphin Island Sea Lab gave 15 campers with special needs the chance to explore coastal Alabama.

Friday evening, the group went searching for ghost crabs on the beach and to go stargazing. Saturday started with a trip aboard the Research Vessel Alabama Discovery, then to the salt marsh on Dauphin Island, and a private tour of the Estuarium. Sunday the campers will finish up with some fun on the beach.

While in the salt marsh, the campers had the chance to catch hermit crabs, see live oysters, learn about periwinkle snails, and pull the seine net along the beach.

This is the second time Discovery Hall Programs has hosted the Sea Stars Camp. The first camp occurred in 2011. This year’s camp was made possible from some generous donors including the Krewe of Kindness and the Rotary Club of Mobile.

The campers are between the ages of 9 and 18 years old.