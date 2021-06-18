Dauphin Island Mayor warns residents of flooding potential

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG)- Mayor of Dauphin Island warning residents of the potential risk with the tropical weather heading to the gulf coast.

Mayor Jeff Collier saying residents and guests of the Island should be aware of the Tropical System in the Gulf and the impacts it oculd bring in the next 36-72 hours. Mentioning the possibility of flooding especially the flood-prone areas like the west end of the island.

Mayor Jeff Collier saying in that post in part “This is not a significant storm by any stretch BUT some parts of the island are quite vulnerable due to impacts from multiple storms last year. Let’s all adopt the “better safe than sorry” approach and we’ll all get through this better together!”

In an earlier post Collier told residents Sand Bags are available at the Public Works Dept. (front of building).