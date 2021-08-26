Dauphin Island mayor shuts down West end beach, sandbags available ahead of TS Ida

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Dauphin Island Mayor Jeff Collier is jumping into action ahead of potential impacts from Tropical Storm Ida.

Mayor Collier posting the following protocols to Facebook Thursday night:

West End Beach will be closed until further notice.

Sand bags are available at the Public Works Dept. (please take only what you need).

Re-entry Passes will be processed at town hall on Friday & Saturday from 8am-noon (ONLY). Face coverings required.

The mayor is encouraging residents and visitors to pay close attention to the storm’s projected path. Possible hurricane conditions could be seen in our area of the coast. Dauphin Island is prone to flooding in areas such as portions of the west end and other low-lying areas on the island.