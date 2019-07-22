Dauphin Island Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo Wraps for 2019

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — A big weekend of fishing comes to close for another year in south Mobile County. Hundreds of anglers from around the region brought in their final catches for the annual Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo Sunday afternoon.

This is a big deal that always draws a big crowd to Dauphin Island. The competition ended as it began with a big cannon blast Sunday afternoon.

Thousands of people were bringing in their last fish to be weighed. It’s a big deal for the island community and it’s also a big deal for science. The fish brought in are studied by marine biology students who record the species caught and their characteristics. Over time, it’s a large data set that allows scientists to monitor what species are doing well in the gulf and what they can watch for.

The leaderboard is up, you can see that here.