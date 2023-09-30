OZARK, Ala (WDHN)— This week, a Dale County Grand Jury indicted a 59-year-old woman on charges of Murder and Elder Abuse.

In May, Wendy Woodham was arrested and charged with elder abuse and neglect after police say her mother was found on the floor of their shared home, suffering from severe malnourishment, dehydration, and flesh rot.

Nearly a month later, the unidentified 81-year-old died under a doctor’s care in Dothan.

Ozark Police Deputy Chief Micheal Bryan says the indictment was returned on Tuesday, September 26.

After her indictment, Woodham was booked into the Dale County Jail at 2:10 p.m. on Thursday, September 28, and was released 40 minutes later on a $140,000 bond.