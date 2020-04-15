DASHCAM: Man tries to use cop car as ‘trampoline’, smashes windshield

by: Bill Shannon

FERGUSON TWP. CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Ferguson Township Police released dash cam of a drug impaired man who tried to use one of the police cruisers as a “trampoline.”

The 25-year-old who doesn’t residein Centre County was seen talking to an officer beore throwing something at the car, with the dash cam recording.

The 25-year-old then ran to the cruiser and attempted to jump up on it like a trampoline.

“Needless to say, it didn’t work” they posted on their Facebook.

The windshield shattered as the man fell before police were able to detain him.

All officers involved are okay, they report, and charges are pending.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

