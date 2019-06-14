Daphne Taco Bell shuts down

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Taco Bell located on US-98 in Daphne just off of I-10 has closed.

News 5 received the following statement from Taco Bell’s communications department:

“We want to thank our fans for supporting the Taco Bell in Daphne, AL. We can confirm that this location is closed; fans can visit https://www.tacobell.com/locations to find their nearest Taco Bell.” – Taco Bell Corp.

We reached out to the Baldwin County health department to see if the restaurant closed due to any health violations. Officials there said that was not the case.

Despite repeated requests for more details about the closure, Taco Bell did not get back to us.