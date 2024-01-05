DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Daphne Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly broke into two Dunkin’ Donuts locations and stole money.

Demarcus Antwan Dunklin, 30, reportedly was fired from Dunkin’ Donuts about a week before Christmas and had the store keys cut and copied, according to police.

On Christmas Eve around 9 p.m., Dunklin got into a single-car accident on Interstate 10 near the Daphne Highway 90 exit, police said.

After the accident, Dunklin reportedly talked a tow truck driver into taking him to the Dunkin’ store on Alabama Highway 181 to get money to pay him.

He said he was a manager at the store, according to Daphne police.

Dunklin allegedly used the key he copied to get inside the store and reportedly took some money, but it wasn’t enough to pay the driver, Daphne police said.

That’s when he asked the tow truck driver to take him to the Dunkin’ Donuts on U.S. Highway 98, where he allegedly stole over $1,100 in cash.

Some of that money went to the tow truck driver, and Dunklin pocketed the rest, according to police, who said Dunklin is also a sex offender who failed to register his status.

Anyone with information on Dunklin’s whereabouts can call the Daphne PD at 251-621-2809.