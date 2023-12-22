DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police are investigating a robbery that reportedly occurred Thursday night at a local gas station.

A man with a handgun entered the Clark’s Exxon Station on U.S. Highway 98 around 8:35 p.m., according to a Daphne Police Department news release.

“He ordered the two female clerks to open both registers and took about $400 in cash before fleeing on foot east towards Main Street,” the release said.

The suspect is described as a Black man “wearing a green hoodie, blue jogging pants, and a homemade black mask with the eyes cut out.”

No customers were in the store at the time, and the clerks weren’t harmed, according to police.

Detectives are investigating the incident, but no surveillance footage is available, the release said.