Daphne man charged with stealing travel trailer, jet ski, and more from storage units

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sherriff’s Office (BCSO) says six months of theft reports led deputies to an arrest this week in Daphne.

Randall Kendrick Hr., 29, is charged with six counts of burglary and one count of theft of property.

BCSO says multiple storage units in the area were burglarized and catalytic converters were stolen. A silver Toyota Tundra truck was caught on video surveillance on May 7 stealing a $35,000 travel trailer.

Deputies located the Toyota Tundra and arrested Kendrick on May 18. A search warrant revealed 70 stolen items at Kendrick’s home in Daphne.

More charges are pending.

