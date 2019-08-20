Daphne High School student arrested for threatening comments

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Daphne High student was arrested Tuesday morning after making comments police considered threatening. Baldwin County Superintendent Eddie Tyler tells News 5 that the student had left school before making the threat, but was quickly located.

The school resource officer held the student who was arrested by Daphne Police, “this is a perfect example of the SRO and school administrators working together swiftly and appropriately to keep our students and teachers safe. I would like to personally thank the SRO, the Daphne Police Department and the school administration at Daphne High School,” said Tyler.

Tyler did not say specifically what the threat was. News 5 is working on getting more information

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Don't Miss

Trending Stories