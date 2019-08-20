Daphne High School student arrested for threatening comments

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Daphne High student was arrested Tuesday morning after making comments police considered threatening. Baldwin County Superintendent Eddie Tyler tells News 5 that the student had left school before making the threat, but was quickly located.

The school resource officer held the student who was arrested by Daphne Police, “this is a perfect example of the SRO and school administrators working together swiftly and appropriately to keep our students and teachers safe. I would like to personally thank the SRO, the Daphne Police Department and the school administration at Daphne High School,” said Tyler.

Tyler did not say specifically what the threat was. News 5 is working on getting more information