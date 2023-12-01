DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Jubilee City will not have a Christmas Parade this year, according to a City of Daphne spokesperson.

“With the threats of inclement weather approaching, we want to ensure the safety of our parade participants, attendees, and city employees,” said Ange Baggett, Daphne’s Director of Events. “Unfortunately, we will not be able to reschedule this year.”

Daphne’s annual Christmas Parade had been scheduled for tomorrow, Dec. 2 at 11 a.m.

Despite its cancellation, the spirit of Christmas will be alive and well in Daphne.

A Baldwin Pops Christmas Concert, benefiting Toys for Tots North Baldwin, is scheduled for tonight at the Daphne Civic Center. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the program begins at 7 p.m.

In addition, the city’s “Christmas Movie in the Park” event — set for Friday, Dec. 8 at 6 p.m. at W.O. Lott Park — will feature the film “Elf,” presented by JBT Power. This event also benefits Toys for Tots North Baldwin.

Daphne’s final winter holiday event is “Skating with Santa,” to be held Dec. 15 from 5-8 p.m. at the Daphne Civic Center.

All events are free to the public, according to a City of Daphne news release.

For more information, visit www.daphneal.com.

