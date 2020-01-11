Damages from the storm throughout the Southeast

by: Nicholas Erebia and Drew Taylor

(WIAT) — Across Alabama residents experienced severe weather including damaging winds, heavy rain, and flooding. Certain areas hunkered down as tornado warnings were issued as the storm, referred to as a squall line, breezed through the state upwards of 53 miles per hour.

In the aftermath of the storm, residents are beginning to pick up the pieces, some shared the damage left behind. Here are images of the damage that is affecting parts of Central Alabama.

From Chelsea Park:

From Calera:

From Oxford, Alabama:

From Carrolton:

Storm damage across the Southeast, including Mississippi:

  • Images from John Manning
  • Images from Tuscaloosa (Provided by Jay McCollum)
  • Images from Tuscaloosa (Provided by Jay McCollum)
  • Images from Tuscaloosa (Provided by Jay McCollum)
  • Images from Tuscaloosa (Provided by Jay McCollum)
  • Images from Tuscaloosa (Provided by Jay McCollum)
  • Images from Tuscaloosa (Provided by Jay McCollum)
  • Images from our sister station WJTV
  • Images from our sister station WJTV
  • Images from our sister station WJTV
  • Images from our sister station WJTV
  • Images from our sister station WJTV
  • Image of damage in Bluff Park (submitted by Nora Spencer Banks)

Do you have any pictures or videos from today’s storm? Email them to webstaff@cbs42.com or tweet us @CBS_42!

