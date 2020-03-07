Dairy Queen gifts blizzards deal in celebration of 80th birthday

CHARLOTTE HALL, MD – OCTOBER 10: A Dairy Queen store is shown October 10, 2014 in Charlotte Hall, Maryland. Dairy Queen has said that its payment systems were breached by hackers and customer names, credit and debit card numbers, and expiration dates were recently exposed during the security breach. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Even though it’s Dairy Queen’s 80th birthday, they’re the ones doing the gifting.

In celebration of their birthday, blizzards are buy-one-get-one for 80 cents.

It’s our 80th Birthday, but you get the gift! BOGO 80¢ BLIZZARD Treats now through March 15th. #HappyTastesGood pic.twitter.com/bnVf93LQIE — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) March 4, 2020

The offer is only valid at participating locations through March 15.

