Dairy Queen gifts blizzards deal in celebration of 80th birthday

Even though it’s Dairy Queen’s 80th birthday, they’re the ones doing the gifting.
In celebration of their birthday, blizzards are buy-one-get-one for 80 cents.
The offer is only valid at participating locations through March 15.
