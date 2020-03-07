Dairy Queen gifts blizzards deal in celebration of 80th birthday

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE HALL, MD – OCTOBER 10: A Dairy Queen store is shown October 10, 2014 in Charlotte Hall, Maryland. Dairy Queen has said that its payment systems were breached by hackers and customer names, credit and debit card numbers, and expiration dates were recently exposed during the security breach. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Even though it’s Dairy Queen’s 80th birthday, they’re the ones doing the gifting.

In celebration of their birthday, blizzards are buy-one-get-one for 80 cents.

The offer is only valid at participating locations through March 15.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories