Daily downpours keeping Baldwin County pest control businesses busy

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Rain continues to fall across our area, and in some places, it has nowhere to go. That issue is what’s keeping pest control companies busy in Baldwin County.

“Right now, we’re seeing a huge influx of insects, rodents, rats, snakes especially because they’re being drowned out of their habitat,” said Fred Pierce with WSI Pest Management.

Standing water is a common sight right now in the county. It’s not just a problem for us, but for the insects living in places like flowerbeds near your home.

“We’re not used to having this much rain, and what it’s causing is every single insect has to go to higher ground, otherwise they’d drown. Your house is higher ground,” Pierce said.

WSI Pest Management tells WKRG News 5 their service calls are up 25 percent within the last couple of weeks. Unfortunately, the daily downpours are also creating other problems too. Tuesday morning, Pierce had hoped to treat homes in Fairhope, but Mother Nature had different plans.

“You can’t apply product in rain situations like this. It’s very difficult to do what we do,” he said.

The constant rain will keep the ground saturated for a while which means some of the work will have to wait until it dries out.

“We’re slammed on weekends. Next week looks like it’s going to be a very busy week because of less rain possibly once this high changes,” Pierce said.