FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – Foley police say a bicyclist was struck by a car on Highway 59 by the Walgreens. According to Foley Police Deputy Chief, Thurston Bullock, the person stuck is a Hispanic male in his late teens or early 20s. He has been airlifted for treatment. No word on his condition. It happened in the 7 p.m hour, and once their on scene investigation is complete the highway will reopen.

