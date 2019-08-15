Cyclist hit on Nine Mile and Pine Forest Road two weeks after pedestrian death

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla (WKRG) — A cyclist was hit on West Nine Mile and Pine Forest Roads just two weeks after a pedestrian was hit and killed.

Robert Cannon with the Florida Highway Patrol says there have been eight pedestrian deaths in Escambia County this year so far. Cannon says one death is one too many, and he wants pedestrians to always remember to cross at the crosswalks. He says drivers need to yield for them and assume the pedestrians do not see them. The cyclist that was hit Thursday morning was taken to the hospital with a head injury.

“It’s always been a pretty busy intersection, ” one resident said. “I think the construction going on has made it a lot worse. This is a high traffic area, a lot of pedestrians running from store to store around here.”

FHP says there were 28 pedestrians deaths in 2018 in Escambia County, 17 in 2017 and 2016 and 15 in 2015. Cannon also wants to remind pedestrians to use the traffic control signals.