Cyber saint: Catholic church will make teen computer whiz a saint this month

THE VATICAN (WKRG) — Like most teens in the 21st century Carlo Acutis loved video games and computers. But it’s his love of Jesus Christ and his Catholic faith that are gaining worldwide attention, and have him on the road to sainthood this month. He is the first saint in the history of the Catholic church to be venerated in jeans and sneakers. And he’s also possibly the first “cyber saint.”

According to the Catholic News Agency, the 15-year-old Italian was best known for creating a website cataloging Eucharistic miracles, before he died of leukemia in 2006. He called the Eucharist, or communion, the “highway to heaven.” According to the CNA, the summer after his 14th birthday, he spent researching Eucharistic miracles and creating a website to catalog and share the information with others. The website is still up and running 14 years after his death.

According to the CNA, from a young age, Carlo seemed to have a special love for God, even though his parents weren’t especially devout. He dragged his parents and family members to church every day, encouraging Catholics to participate in the Eucharist as often as possible.

The Catholic News Agency also says, “his heart, which can now be considered a relic, will be displayed in a reliquary in the Basilica of St. Francis in Assisi. His mother said that his family had wanted to donate his organs when he died, but were unable to do so because of the leukemia.”

Carlo Acutis will be beatified on October 10th in Assisi where he will lie in repose to be venerated by pilgrims until October 17th. His tomb was opened for the event, and was at first considered to possibly be “incorrupt” or still in the condition when he died 14 years ago. But it has been revealed that is not the case.

Translation: “Opening of the Tomb of Carlo Acutis at the Sanctuary of the Spoliation in Assisi”

