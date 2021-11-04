Cullman man charged with arson after police find suspect covered in lighter fluid, soot

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — A 34-year-old man has been charged with arson after setting fire to a business in the city of Cullman.

According to the Cullman Police Department, officers received a call around 5 p.m. Tuesday when a first attempt to light a fire at Drake Law Firm downtown at 419 2nd Ave. Though this attempt didn’t take, around 7:30 p.m. there was a second attempt that caused an active fire.

CPD says late they found Lucas Andrew Boyd, 34, of Cullman, a few blocks away possessing a lighter and covered in soot and lighter fluid. At this time, police are unsure of a motive, but CPD reports Boyd has confessed and has been charged with Arson in the 2nd Degree.

As of Wednesday, no injuries have been reported.

Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.