Cullman County coroner looking for family of man killed in car crash

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Cullman County Coroner’s Office has released the driver’s license photo of a 45-year-old man killed in a recent car accident in hopes it can lead to finding his family.
On July 8, Duane Johnson of Indianapolis died in a car crash on I-65 in Cullman County. Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick is working to find Johnson’s family to notify them and is hoping that by releasing Johnson’s photo it can help speed up the process.
If you know any information on Duane Johnson’s family, please call 256-734-2393.
