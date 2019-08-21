Crucial Bayway project vote Wednesday morning

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Toll opponents are expected to come out in force this morning as a crucial vote in the Mobile River I-10 Bayway project happens later this morning. The Mobile County Metropolitan Planning Organization meets later today.



One could argue there hasn’t been this much attention on an MPO meeting in years. It appears this project was pushed forward without getting local approval first.

Votes are coming from both the MPO’s in Mobile County and Eastern Shore. Mobile County’s MPO meets this morning at 10. They are expected to vote on the “transportation infrastructure plan.” The plan includes funding for the river bridge project. County Commissioner Jerry Carl has already said he plans to vote against it because of loud toll objections but they want to find some way to not completely derail the project. Political strategist Jon Gray says it appears this will pass in Mobile County due to enormous pressure from Montgomery. He was less certain that Baldwin County would follow suit.

State Auditor Jim Zeigler has urged toll opponents to show up at the meeting this morning. That’s at 10 this morning and it’s item 8 on the agenda.