PENSACOLA, Fla (WKRG) — Crowds filled downtown Pensacola Monday morning for the Martin Luther King Jr. Parade. The participants marched down Garden Street and throughout Palafox. Some residents say they make time for the parade each year and it’s important to get Dr. King’s legacy alive.
LATEST STORIES
- Crowds gather in downtown Pensacola for MLK Day Parade
- 2 HPD officers shot dead, multiple homes destroyed by fire, as eviction feud escalates
- EXCLUSIVE: Pizza driver fired for pulling gun on a Mobile couple and their dog
- George Kittle celebrates 49ers’ win with topless Jimmy G shirt
- ‘Lord of the Tunnels’ extradited from Mexico to California on federal drug charges