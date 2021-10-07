Crimp your hair and join South Baldwin Regional Medical Center for ’80s Girls Night Out at The Wharf

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Take Throwback Thursday to a whole new level by going to The Wharf on Thursday, Oct. 14, for South Baldwin Regional Medical Center’s Totally 80’s Girls’ Night Out.

The event will feature exclusive, in-store discounts, food and beverages, plus prizes aplenty. From 5-8 p.m., indulge in some retail therapy while you’re dressed up in your best ’80s garb, all while benefiting the Baldwin County Child Advocacy Center. The first 20 ladies in line will get a swag bag, so get there early.

Guests will register at Shades when they arrive and receive a deal card that has a list of all tenant offerings plus discounts. They will be able to shop at a discount, enjoy a wine tasting and enter various giveaways, including The Wharf’s big giveaway. For every $25 they spend, they can turn in their receipts at the BCCAC (CARE House) table and receive extra entries into The Wharf’s drawing. This will include a two-night hotel stay at SpringHill Suites by Marriott at The Wharf, along with other goodies.

Event schedule

• Event and registration opens at 5 pm

• The costume contest with DJ Silky is at 7 p.m. (1st place winner only)

• Registration ends at 7 p.m.

• Receipt turn-in and event ending is at 8 p.m.

Don’t forget to stop by Ginny Lane while you’re at The Wharf to sip on a delectable “pink-tini” at Martini’s & Mammo’s, courtesy of South Baldwin Regional Medical Center, while you learn about the importance of mammograms, digital mammography, ultrasounds, and bone density.

The Wharf is at 23101 Canal Road in Orange Beach. For directions, click here.