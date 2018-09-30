WATCH: Armed men move young girl out of the way to shoot at father

NEW YORK (WFLA) - A group of armed men swarmed a man walking with his toddler on a New York City street before tearing the young girl away from her father and shooting him—and it was all caught on camera.

Video released by New York City police shows the Sept. 17 incident which took place in the Bronx.

Police said three men in hoodies walked up to the dad and his 3-year-old daughter and drew guns. One opened fire, but missed the target.

A video shows the dad grab his daughter and try to flee, but the men step in and separate them. The little girl can be seen running around her father before he's shot in the leg. Then the men can be seen fleeing the scene.

Police said the man was taken to the hospital in stable condition. The young girl was not hurt.

Police said the suspects remain at large and that investigators have yet to establish a motive in the case.