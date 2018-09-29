Two police officers killed in early morning confrontation Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Brookhaven Police Corporal Zack Moak, 31 [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Brookhaven Police Patrolman James White, 34 [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Shooter suspect Marquis Aaron Flowers, 25 [ + - ]

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (AP) - Brookhaven police received a call of shots fired at around 4:47 a.m. Saturday and responded to the call at 630 North Sixth Street in Brookhaven, according to Brookhaven City officials.

Then, during an exchange of gunfire, Patrolman James White, 35 of Brookhaven, and Corporal Zack Moak, 31 of Brookhaven were shot and killed in the line of duty.

Both officers have been working for the Brookhaven Police Department since 2015, police said.

Suspect, Marquis Aaron Flowers, 25, with the last known address of 426 East Independence Street was also wounded during the gunfire exchange, according to officials.

Flowers was transported to a Jackson hospital and his condition is unknown, as of 11 a.m. Saturday.

Several people were also taken into custody this morning for questioning, but no charges have been filed.

The last officer killed in the line of duty in the area was 18 months ago and was from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department, according to Mississippi Bureau of Investigations Communications Director Warren Strain.

The investigation is ongoing, by Mississippi Department of Public Safety and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.





Gov. Phil Bryant issued a statement via Twitter asking for prayers "for the family and loved ones of these fallen heroes."