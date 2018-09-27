Sheriff: Man poses as pastor to scam money from donors
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) - A Mississippi sheriff says a man who calls himself "Pastor Jason" is once again trying to scam money from people while pretending to be a pastor.
The Sun Herald of Biloxi reports authorities are searching for Tommy Alexander Boulton, who was arrested and charged in a similar scam in 2016.
Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell says the department received a call Tuesday saying "Pastor Jason" was soliciting money for a children's ministry.
Ezell has said the department received calls in 2016 from business owners who bought ad space in a booklet Boulton said would be handed out at a youth rally. Officials discovered there never was a rally.
