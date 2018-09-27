Sheriff: Man poses as pastor to scam money from donors

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Tommy Boulton mugshot from Jackson County, Miss.

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) - A Mississippi sheriff says a man who calls himself "Pastor Jason" is once again trying to scam money from people while pretending to be a pastor.



The Sun Herald of Biloxi reports authorities are searching for Tommy Alexander Boulton, who was arrested and charged in a similar scam in 2016.



Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell says the department received a call Tuesday saying "Pastor Jason" was soliciting money for a children's ministry.



Ezell has said the department received calls in 2016 from business owners who bought ad space in a booklet Boulton said would be handed out at a youth rally. Officials discovered there never was a rally.