Sheriff: Man poses as pastor to scam money from donors

Posted: Sep 27, 2018 07:22 AM CDT

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) - A Mississippi sheriff says a man who calls himself "Pastor Jason" is once again trying to scam money from people while pretending to be a pastor.
    
The Sun Herald of Biloxi reports authorities are searching for Tommy Alexander Boulton, who was arrested and charged in a similar scam in 2016.
    
Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell says the department received a call Tuesday saying "Pastor Jason" was soliciting money for a children's ministry.
    
Ezell has said the department received calls in 2016 from business owners who bought ad space in a booklet Boulton said would be handed out at a youth rally. Officials discovered there never was a rally.

