Police say man dressed as a police officer to rape and threaten woman with deportation
HAINES CITY, Fla. (AP) - Authorities in central Florida say a man posing as a police officer raped an undocumented woman and threatened to have her deported if she told anyone.
Haines City police officers charged Erubiel Ojeda-Aladino on Wednesday with three counts of sexual battery, impersonating a law enforcement officer and tampering with physical evidence.
The Lakeland Ledger reports the woman told investigators she thought he was a police officer because he carried a gun, badge and had a light strobe on his car.
Police officers say they knew each other from work but didn't disclose where they worked.
Hanes City police officers also say Ojeda-Aladino admitted to having non-consensual sex with the woman.
He was being held in jail and couldn't be reached for comment.
