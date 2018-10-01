Police: Orlando ER locked down when man shows up with gun
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - The emergency room at a Florida hospital is on lockdown after a man showed up there claiming to have a weapon.
The Orlando Police Department tweeted on Monday morning that crisis negotiators are on the scene and the "situation is contained but ongoing."
Orlando Health tweeted that the emergency room is the only department affected by the lockdown. The rest of the hospital is continuing normal operations. The company also tweeted that no one has been injured during the incident.
No additional details were immediately available.
