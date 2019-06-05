Crime

MPD searching for suspect accused of punching woman, critically injuring her

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Police are searching for a man accused of punching a woman outside of a store on Congress Street Friday night. 

Investigators say Shaun Brown went up to the woman around 11 p.m. and started to yell at her about money.

The suspect then allegedly punched her in the back of the head and her in jaw, knocking her to the ground.

The woman remains in critical condition. If you have any information, you're asked to call Mobile Police at (251)208-7211

