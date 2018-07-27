Mobile Police arrest second suspect in driveway robbery
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) - Mobile Police have arrested a second suspect in the driveway robbery and beating of a mother.
Investigators arrested Devoris Files and charged him in connection with the crime that happened last month in the Todd Acres subdivision.
On June 25, Mobile Police say the victim had just pulled into her driveway when a man pointed a gun at her and robbed her. Then another man beat her with the barrel of the rifle.
20-year-old Rhakim Jones was arrested in connection with the crime on July 3.
