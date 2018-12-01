Crime

MCSO searching for driver of truck wanted for stealing school bus batteries

By:

Posted: Nov 30, 2018 12:21 PM CST

Updated: Nov 30, 2018 07:00 PM CST

MCSO searching for driver of truck wanted for stealing school bus batteries

WILMER, Ala. (WKRG) - The Mobile County Sheriff's Office is calling out a suspect wanted for stealing batteries out of school buses. According to the post on the Team Sheriff Facebook page, the person driving the truck seen in the photo stole batteries out of parked buses at Wilmer Elementary School on Georgetown Road earlier this month.

 

 

If you recognize the truck or you know who drives it, please contact the Mobile County Sheriff's Office at 251-574-8633.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Mobile County

Baldwin County

Northwest Florida

Video Center