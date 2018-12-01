MCSO searching for driver of truck wanted for stealing school bus batteries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

WILMER, Ala. (WKRG) - The Mobile County Sheriff's Office is calling out a suspect wanted for stealing batteries out of school buses. According to the post on the Team Sheriff Facebook page, the person driving the truck seen in the photo stole batteries out of parked buses at Wilmer Elementary School on Georgetown Road earlier this month.

IT IS THUG THURSDAY We may not have the photo of our thug, but we have a pic of his truck! #thugmobile... Posted by TEAM SHERIFF on Thursday, November 29, 2018

If you recognize the truck or you know who drives it, please contact the Mobile County Sheriff's Office at 251-574-8633.