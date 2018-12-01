MCSO searching for driver of truck wanted for stealing school bus batteries
WILMER, Ala. (WKRG) - The Mobile County Sheriff's Office is calling out a suspect wanted for stealing batteries out of school buses. According to the post on the Team Sheriff Facebook page, the person driving the truck seen in the photo stole batteries out of parked buses at Wilmer Elementary School on Georgetown Road earlier this month.
If you recognize the truck or you know who drives it, please contact the Mobile County Sheriff's Office at 251-574-8633.
