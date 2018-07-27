CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman accused of using counterfeit money at Arby's
SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) - The Mobile Police Department is asking for your help to find a woman accused of using counterfeit bills at an Arby's in Semmes. In the video, you can see the suspect give the cashier the money before pulling away from the restaurant. If you recognize her, call the Mobile Police Department. You can also leave a tip online at http://www.mobileso.com/crimetips/
