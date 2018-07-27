Crime

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman accused of using counterfeit money at Arby's

Posted: Jul 27, 2018 03:29 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 27, 2018 03:29 PM CDT

SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) - The Mobile Police Department is asking for your help to find a woman accused of using counterfeit bills at an Arby's in Semmes. In the video, you can see the suspect give the cashier the money before pulling away from the restaurant. If you recognize her, call the Mobile Police Department. You can also leave a tip online at http://www.mobileso.com/crimetips/

 

 

