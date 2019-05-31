Surveillance cameras capture end of chase in Midtown Mobile Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video Video

UPDATE (6:50 p.m.) -- Mobile Police have arrested Demico Donaldson, 42, and Melissa Killingsworth, 25, in relation to this chase and robbery. Donaldson is charged with Robbery First Degree and Attempting to Elude Police. Killingsworth is charged with Robbery First Degree.

UPDATE (2:42 p.m.) — News 5 has obtained surveillance video showing the end of the chase. You can see the SUV speed past the pumps and then hop a curb. That's when you can see the driver bail from the SUV as it's still rolling. People who were filling up can be seen running from their cars.

ORIGINAL STORY

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) - A robbery suspect in a stolen vehicle led Mobile Police on a chase along busy streets in Midtown during the lunch hour rush. According to MPD spokesman Laderrick Dubose, officers spotted a stolen vehicle near Springhill Avenue that had reportedly been used in an armed robbery near Sage. When police tried to stop the driver, he took off, leading police on a chase that ended near Government and Ann Streets. A witness tells News 5 the suspect almost hit a man in the parking lot and narrowly avoided a head-on collision with another vehicle. Dubose says the suspect crashed the vehicle into a tree and then tried to run away, leaving a woman inside the car.

Officers were able to track down the suspect. He and the woman are being held by police and charges are expected. Dubose says the man used a gun during the robbery. Officers are searching the area near the foot chase to try to find the gun.