Shooting reported on Duval Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police responded to a shooting on Duval Street at about 4:41 p.m., according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Crime Map.

Mobile Police Lt. Christopher Levy said someone shot at a house, and a person was grazed by the bullet. Those person’s injuries are minor.

The shooting is only about half a mile away from another shooting earlier Thursday on Rotterdam Street. In that shooting, a man was shot in a front yard. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Mobile police are investigating.