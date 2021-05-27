Shooting reported on Duval Street

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police responded to a shooting on Duval Street at about 4:41 p.m., according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Crime Map.

Mobile Police Lt. Christopher Levy said someone shot at a house, and a person was grazed by the bullet. Those person’s injuries are minor.

The shooting is only about half a mile away from another shooting earlier Thursday on Rotterdam Street. In that shooting, a man was shot in a front yard. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Mobile police are investigating.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories