Crews continue to battle Five Mile Swamp & Hurst Hammock Fires in Milton, Florida

In this Thursday, May 7, 2020 photo, smoke wafts from the smoldering ruins of a home in the aftermath of the Five Mile Swamp Fire that is still burning near Milton, Fla. A 2,000 acre fire, now burning since Monday, destroyed 13 homes and prompted residents from 1,100 homes to evacuate earlier this week. Fire crews, some coming from across the state, are hoping that containment lines will keep the fire from threatening more homes. (AP Photo/Bobby Caina Calvan)

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) – Crews continue to battle the Five Mile Swamp Fire and Hurst Hammock Fire in Milton, Santa Rosa County, Florida.

According to an update from the Florida Forest Service, the Five Mile Swamp Fire has burned 2,206 acres so far and is 65% contained. The Hurst Hammock Fire has burned 1,248 acres so far and is also 65% contained.

The update goes on to say that in regards to the Five Mile Swamp Fire, the plan for today is to continue holding the established and completed containment lines as well as continuing mop up operations to reduce the smoke impacts to nearby neighborhoods.

As far as the Hurst Hammock Fire goes, the cause has been updated to “human caused”, but while firefighters and investigators have not pinpointed the exact cause, there was no lightning or other natural source for this fire to start. Crews will continue to improve and hold the established containment lines.

