Crestview woman charged with escape after running from courthouse

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A Crestview woman sentenced to five years for exploiting the elderly and drug possession added a new charge of escape to her record Thursday.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Elizabeth Hallford was placed in a secure hallway to wait for transportation to the county jail. Somehow Hallford was able to find an unlocked door and run away. She was caught within minutes about two blocks away from the courthouse.

The sheriff’s office will investigate why the door was not secure.