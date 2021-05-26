Crestview police investigating shots fired on West Field Avenue

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Crestview Police are investigating after shots were fired in the area of West Edney Avenue and West Field Avenue Wednesday.

Police responded to the area at about 11:51 a.m. Officers found several shell casings next to a home on West Field Avenue. A vehicle was struck by the gunfire, but police say the person inside was not struck by any incoming rounds.

Crestview police have increased patrols in the area as investigators work to find the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 850-682-2055 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-8477.