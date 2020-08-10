Crestview Police collecting school supplies

In this July 24, 2017 photo, pencils are at the ready on a teachers desk at Bruns Academy in Charlotte, N.C. Nearly all public school teachers report digging into their pockets to pay for school supplies, spending nearly $480 a year, far more than the federal $250 tax deduction available to teachers, according to a […]

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Crestview Police are collecting school supplies to distribute to students in need. You’re asked to drop off donations through Aug. 18 at the Police Department in the Whitehouse Municipal Building on 201 Stillwell Boulevard. You can also donate notebooks, paper, pencils, coloring markers, crayons and other supplies at any local Dollar General store.

Below are instructions from the police department for those wanting to receive supplies in a drive-up distribution.

• Distribution begins 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19 at the Whitehurst Municipal Building parking lot

• Supplies will be given away until all supplies are distributed

• Distribution is drive-up. Please notify the volunteer greeter the grade(s) of the students in your vehicle. A bag of supplies for each student in the vehicle will be provided.

• Please pop open the trunk or hatch. Supplies will be placed in the car.

• Each student for whom supplies are needed must be in the vehicle

• To assure the process is contactless, please remain in your vehicle. For further details, please visit www.facebook.com/CrestviewPD or Officer Wanda Hulion, 850.305.7282, hulionw@crestviewpd.org.

LATEST STORIES