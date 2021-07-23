Crestview police arrest 3 men for home invasion, shooting

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) – The Crestview Police Department has made three arrests in connection to a home invasion and shooting that left three people injured on July 14th.

Jeremiah Haynes-Ashton, 19, has been charged with three counts of attempted murder, home invasion robbery with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is being held in jail without bond.

Deandre English, 22, is charged with home invasion robbery with a firearm and conspiracy to commit a first degree felony. He’s being held without bond.

Adrian Bludsworth, 18, who was shot in the arm during the robbery, was also arrested and charged with home invasion robbery with a firearm. He’s being held on a $100,000 bond.

Just before 10:30 p.m., officers responded to two shootings in the 1600 block of East First Avenue. They found two victims inside a residence who had been shot. One was shot in the neck and another was shot in the stomach. The three suspects attempted to rob the two victims inside the residence for money and drugs, according to police.

It was first reported by police that three people were shot. The third person shot was Bludsworth and police say he lied saying he was originally shot in a drive-by shooting.