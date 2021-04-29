Crestview PD arrests three on child sex abuse charges; one victim only 3 months old

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Over the course of April, Crestview police made three felony arrests for child sex abuse charges. One of the victims was only 3 months old at the time of the incident.

James R. Terrell

On April 5, the Crestview Police Department issued an arrest warrant for 72-year-old, James R. Terrell of Crestview, and charged him with lewd or lascivious molestation of a victim less than 12 years of age. Terrell was arrested a short time later and transported to the Okaloosa County Jail without incident.

Edgar Enrique Nunez

On April 22, the Crestview Police Department issued an arrest warrant for 38-year-old, Edgar Enrique Nunez of Crestview, and charged him with lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim between the ages of 12-16 years of age. He was arrested on April 23 and transported to the Okaloosa County Jail without incident.

Steven Alexander Jamison

On April 28, the Crestview Police Department received a report of suspected child abuse by staff at North Okaloosa Medical Center. Officers received the complaint and conducted an investigation leading to the arrest of 19-year-old Steven Alexander Jamison of Crestview. He has been charged with sexual battery of a victim less than 12 years of age and abuse of a child without great bodily harm, after the 3-month-old victim was found to have been the victim of sexual assault and had bitten several times by Jamison, leaving bruises and teeth marks. He was arrested on April 29 and transported to the Okaloosa County Jail without incident.

The Crestview Police Department is asking the public to contact the Criminal Investigations Division with any information regarding any additional victims that might have been associated with any of the three men arrested. Call the Crestview Police Department at 850-682-3544.