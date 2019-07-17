Crestview man upset after sheriff’s office damaged his home

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A Crestview man is upset after he says the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team destroyed his home shooting tear gas through windows and contaminating everything on the inside.

Gary Johnson’s grandson, Tony Byrd, has been a person of interest in a murder on July 8th and is wanted for trafficking in methamphetamine. The sheriff’s office received a call Tuesday morning saying Byrd was at Johnson’s home on CB Lane off of Old Bethel Road.

“After they sent the robot in there, they sent the dogs in there then the SWAT team came,” Johnson said. “I can’t go back in my house for 48 hours. They bust out all my windows. I had valuable whatnots and stuff. They broke all of them up. I mean my house is in a mess.”

Johnson has been emotional all day and says he doesn’t even talk to or associate with his grandson. He’s now wondering how he will get everything fixed and de-contaminated.

“I ain’t never experienced nothing like this so how can they fault us for something this man did,” Johnson said.

News 5 reached out to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office for comment. Michele Nicholson, a spokesperson, said:

“It’s unfortunate but was unavoidable based on the solid information we had that Byrd was there and apparently he just barely managed to get out minutes before our arrival. Due to the nature of our warrants and the Crestview PDs murder investigation, we obtained a search warrant and were compelled to do all we could to get this dangerous man off the streets.”

Johnson said he’s thankful his neighbor came forward offering him a place to stay for two days until he can get back inside.

If you know where Byrd is you’re asked to call 911 immediately.